'Uncompromising' Torquay development refused by planners

‘Uncompromising’ plans for new homes within the Lincombes conservation area in Torquay have been turned down by planners.

The proposals by O.J. Developments Ltd, a Cardiff-based firm, would have seen nine new apartments and two semi-detached homes built next to the grade-II listed Singleton and Palm Grove buildings on Meadfoot Sea Road.

Outbuildings at Singleton Gardens, including a dilapidated greenhouse dating from between 1933 and 1953 were intended for demolition, and the new apartment block, a mixture of two and three bedroom homes, would have been visible from the road.

Singleton Gardens - Credit: Google

Torbay Council’s planning committee refused the application amid concerns about the size and design of the buildings.

In a report, council officers said the development: “would be inappropriate and out of character with the context of the site and surrounding area and fail to respect the local character.”

Councillor Nick Bye (Conservative, Wellswood) said: “This is a conservation area, and the fact that it’s a conservation area doesn’t make it sacrosanct but I think it should establish a very high bar for any proposal of any approval.

“I don’t believe that this particular application does meet that requirement.

“In very simple terms I don’t think the design is too great. The bulk scale and height is inappropriate for this site in a conservation area and in comparison, with some of the other, larger buildings.”

He also worried that the designs would create privacy issues in neighbouring buildings.

Cllr Bye said it was a ‘very uncompromising design’ that doesn’t reflect the surrounding area, but added that a ‘more complementary’ scheme could work.