News Things to do Sport Building a Greater Torbay Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > News

Ukraine benefit concert at Brixham Theatre

Author Picture Icon

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:00 AM April 22, 2022
Updated: 1:07 PM April 22, 2022
The Darkside of Pink Floyd

The Darkside of Pink Floyd - Credit: Supplied

Brixham Rotary Club is promoting a fundraising concert at Brixham Theatre on April 23 to raise money for Ukrainian refugees.  

A fabulous tribute band, The Darkside of Pink Floyd, is generously performing for free, whilst the theatre’s volunteers, including front of house, bar staff and technical support are kindly donating their time and effort to host the venture. 

The Darkside of Pink Floyd is no run-of-the-mill tribute band. They entertain audiences with a fantastic light show and a passionate performance. They faithfully reproduce Pink Floyd’s classic repertoire.  

The critic for Brighton Magazine described them as ‘the best Floyd show’ he had seen in twenty-five years and he ‘had seen them all.’ While BBC Radio Cornwall voted them ‘absolutely fabulous’, the Stage observed that ‘a more intense tribute band of Pink Floyd is hard to imagine.’ 

Brixham Rotary club has so far relied on their known contacts for the distribution of aid to Ukrainian refugees. To date, they have given Christian Response to Eastern Europe, based in Exmouth, about one hundred bags of bedding and clothe.  

David Sharpe of Brixham Rotary Club stresses that they will continue to provide all funds collected to the people of Ukraine wherever it is needed. In an ever-changing situation, they will explore any opportunities to help. It is entirely likely that refugees will soon be arriving in Torbay. 

It is so important that every available seat in Brixham Theatre is sold for the benefit concert on April 23. Each ticket purchased means £20 goes towards aid for Ukraine and helping the people of nation torn apart since the Russian invasion in February. 

Most Read

  1. 1 P&O's Arcadia cruise liner returns to the Bay
  2. 2 Frustration after many 'injuries' and stoppages in Eastleigh game
  3. 3 Torquay United captain Asa Hall speaks out on 'head injuries' controversy
  1. 4 Look what happens when we work together - Norman McNamara
  2. 5 Listed Parkfield House in Paignton to be let out to good causes
  3. 6 PREVIEW: Torquay United's Play-Off hopes in the balance at Grimsby
  4. 7 Rotary still offering helping hand to hospital after 100 years
  5. 8 Injured South Devon jockey Bryony Frost unsure on return date
  6. 9 Torbay Council meetings to be publicly streamed from May
  7. 10 Supply, demand and an infamous previous owner - Paul Jolly

Stand For Ukraine, a benefit concert by The Darkside of Pink Floyd takes place on April 23, 7.30pm. Doors are open at 6.30pm to allow you to enjoy a drink and a chat with friends before the show. 

Tickets for £20 can be purchased through the box office on 01803 415987 or online, tickets@brxhamtheatre.uk. They are also available from Brixham Library during opening hours or can be obtained at the box office in person on the evening of the performance. Please check availability. 

Support Ukraine
Brixham News

Don't Miss

Yellow plates - sometimes even the smallest change can have the biggest impact

Norrms McNamara: Sometimes small changes can mean so much 

Norrms McNamara Purple Angel dementia campaign

Author Picture Icon
A file picture of a Devon and Cornwall Police vehicle

Three-year-old 'seriously injured' in Paignton collision

Joseph Bulmer

Author Picture Icon
Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United during the National League match between Torquay United and

Torquay United

The Gulls' remarkable late-season run continues at Woking

Special Correspondent

Logo Icon
Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United during the Vanarama National League match between Bromley an

Football

United's Play-Off hopes hanging by a thread after Eastleigh draw

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon