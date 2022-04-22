Ukraine benefit concert at Brixham Theatre

Brixham Rotary Club is promoting a fundraising concert at Brixham Theatre on April 23 to raise money for Ukrainian refugees.

A fabulous tribute band, The Darkside of Pink Floyd, is generously performing for free, whilst the theatre’s volunteers, including front of house, bar staff and technical support are kindly donating their time and effort to host the venture.

The Darkside of Pink Floyd is no run-of-the-mill tribute band. They entertain audiences with a fantastic light show and a passionate performance. They faithfully reproduce Pink Floyd’s classic repertoire.

The critic for Brighton Magazine described them as ‘the best Floyd show’ he had seen in twenty-five years and he ‘had seen them all.’ While BBC Radio Cornwall voted them ‘absolutely fabulous’, the Stage observed that ‘a more intense tribute band of Pink Floyd is hard to imagine.’

Brixham Rotary club has so far relied on their known contacts for the distribution of aid to Ukrainian refugees. To date, they have given Christian Response to Eastern Europe, based in Exmouth, about one hundred bags of bedding and clothe.

David Sharpe of Brixham Rotary Club stresses that they will continue to provide all funds collected to the people of Ukraine wherever it is needed. In an ever-changing situation, they will explore any opportunities to help. It is entirely likely that refugees will soon be arriving in Torbay.

It is so important that every available seat in Brixham Theatre is sold for the benefit concert on April 23. Each ticket purchased means £20 goes towards aid for Ukraine and helping the people of nation torn apart since the Russian invasion in February.

Stand For Ukraine, a benefit concert by The Darkside of Pink Floyd takes place on April 23, 7.30pm. Doors are open at 6.30pm to allow you to enjoy a drink and a chat with friends before the show.

Tickets for £20 can be purchased through the box office on 01803 415987 or online, tickets@brxhamtheatre.uk. They are also available from Brixham Library during opening hours or can be obtained at the box office in person on the evening of the performance. Please check availability.