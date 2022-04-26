News Things to do Sport Building a Greater Torbay Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > News

Two in running to take over Living Coasts site

Author Picture Icon

Jim Parker

Published: 12:00 AM April 26, 2022
The Living Coasts site

The Living Coasts site - Credit: Submitted

Two mystery contenders are now in the running to take over Torquay's landmark former Living Coasts site.

Torbay Council officers are supporting the Wild Planet Trust to secure a new sub-tenant for the former marine aviary.

A tender process, led by the Trust has identified two parties as potential future users of the site.  
Upon completion of the commercially sensitive discussions which are expected to conclude during late spring, a formal announcement on the new tenant for the site will be made.  
The trust, which also runs Paignton and Newquay zoos, took over the former Coral Island site on a 125-year lease basis and opened to visitors in 2003.

Living Coasts was home to a variety of seabirds, other coastal wildlife and the much-loved penguins and fur seals. 
In June 2020, the trust made the difficult decision to close Living Coasts, after nearly 20 years of operation. The decision was due to falling visitor numbers, the economic impact of coronavirus and substantial maintenance costs. Following the closure, all the animals housed there were successfully rehomed. 
Swithin Long, cabinet member for economic regeneration, tourism and housing, said: “Like many in our communities we were saddened with the demise of Living Coasts. Since the summer of 2020 we have been working with the Wild Planet Trust, helping them to find a long-term solution for the site.  
“We will continue to work closely with and support the trust through the process of appointing a new sub-tenant.” 
Helen Warren, chief operating officer of Paignton Zoo, said: “Although Living Coasts has closed, the site was an iconic feature of the Torquay harbourside for nearly two decades and played a hugely important role in allowing us to raise awareness of marine life and coastal conservation. Paignton Zoo and Wild Planet Trust have been part of the Torbay community for almost 100 years, and we’re excited to see what the future will bring for a site that will always hold a very special place in our heart.”
 

Torbay News
Torquay News

Don't Miss

Klaidi Lolos of Torquay United skips through the Eastleigh defence during the National League match

Football

Frustration after many 'injuries' and stoppages in Eastleigh game

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
The Purple Angel Memory Cafe

Look what happens when we work together - Norman McNamara

Norman McNamara, Purple Angel campaign

Author Picture Icon
Yellow plates - sometimes even the smallest change can have the biggest impact

Norrms McNamara: Sometimes small changes can mean so much 

Norrms McNamara Purple Angel dementia campaign

Author Picture Icon
Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United during the Vanarama National League match between Bromley an

Football

United's Play-Off hopes hanging by a thread after Eastleigh draw

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon