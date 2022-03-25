TUFC: Victory over Weymouth could be ticket to Play-Offs says Johnson

Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United celebrates his win after the National League Match between Altrincham and Torquay United at the J Davidson Stadium on 22 Jan 2022 in Altrincham, England (Photo by Lexy Ilsley/PPAUK) - Credit: Lexy Ilsley/PPAUK

Torquay United manager Gary Johnson says that victory over Weymouth at Plainmoor on Saturday is the ticket to a potential repeat of the club's Play-Off Semi-Final against Notts County, whom they meet again at home in a fortnight's time.

If the in-form Gulls - nine wins and only three defeats in 17 games - can extend that run against the relegation-haunted Terras - the game is sponsored by the Torbay Weekly - it may well send them into a two-week break with their hopes of snatching a place in this season's Play-Offs in even better shape.

United beat Notts 4-2 in a rousing PO Semi-Final last season, and the Magpies (6th) play fellow promotion hopefuls Chesterfield at home this Saturday and then improving Southend United away before they come to Plainmoor on April 9.

"We'll have ten days or so after Weymouth to prepare for what could be a very, very important game for us," said Johnson.

"It will give us a chance to get everyone fully fit, and we could hopefully play Notts County in the same vein as the Play-Off Semi-Final last season - they are one of the teams we've got to catch.

"A lot of the teams above us still have to play each other. But it's Weymouth first, and we have to concentrate on that."

Grimsby (8th) and Dagenham (9th) meet at Blundell Park this weekend, while Solihull Moors (5th) and Bromley (10th) have potentially difficult games at resurgent Woking and Wealdstone respectively.

But none of that will matter much if United, eight points off the POs after the 4-0 midweek win over Aldershot Town, don't beat Weymouth.

They began their current run with a 2-1 win at the Bob Lucas Stadium on December 4 and, with only nine games left after this one, only a completion of a fourth 'double' of the season will do.

Weymouth have performed with credit against several of the top sides in the division, but a run of one win and 15 defeats in their last 20 league games has been recipe for relegation.

Former Gulls forward Josh McQuoid is their leading scorer with seven goals, but the man to watch may be Omar Mussa - the Belgian midfielder is a forceful player who's been watched by clubs at this and League Two level.

The referee is Aji Ajibola from Kent, whose first season on the NL list included United's 1--0 win over Wrexham seven weeks ago.

Meanwhile, there is speculation that Sinclair Armstrong, the teenage Queen's Park Rangers striker who made such an impression on loan at Torquay earlier this season, may be sent out again - but to a rival National League club.

United have tried to persuade QPR to let them have Armstrong back, and the Dublin-born forward is believed to have been up for a return to Plainmoor.

But the Hoops are understood to prefer a deal where Armstrong can train with them all week and then play for a club within easier reach than Torquay.

At Paignton's South Devon College on Saturday morning (10.30am) United's Under-18 side will clinch the first part of a hoped-for 'treble', the SW Counties Youth League, under coach Chris Todd if they take even a point from bottom side New College, Swindon.