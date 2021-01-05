Special memorial service for former councillor Ian
Published: 4:24 PM January 5, 2021 Updated: 1:33 PM January 14, 2021
- Credit: Submitted
A special memorial 'service' is being held for former Paignton councillor Ian Doggett.
Tributes will be made via a website zoom link for Liberal Democrat councillor Doggett, who died last month.
Politicians across parties will be speaking at the virtual service on Friday January 8 at 6pm.
So, too, will be representatives of various charities and voluntary organisations who were supported by Mr Doggett including the local Cat's Protection League.
The joining details for the zoom call are:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83296414890?pwd=dzhDZ0Z4RW9sMnpEY1d1NHdvZVJXUT09 or via the Zoom website at https://zoom.us/join with the following details:
Meeting ID: 832 9641 4890
Passcode: 155161
