Special memorial service for former councillor Ian

Jim Parker

Published: 4:24 PM January 5, 2021    Updated: 1:33 PM January 14, 2021
Ian Doggett who died last month - Credit: Submitted

A special memorial 'service' is being held for former Paignton councillor Ian Doggett.

Tributes will be made via a website zoom link for Liberal Democrat councillor  Doggett, who died last month.

Politicians across parties will be speaking at the virtual service on Friday January 8 at 6pm.

So, too, will be representatives of various charities and voluntary organisations who were supported by Mr Doggett including the local Cat's Protection League.

The joining details for the zoom call are:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83296414890?pwd=dzhDZ0Z4RW9sMnpEY1d1NHdvZVJXUT09 or via the Zoom website at https://zoom.us/join with the following details:

Meeting ID: 832 9641 4890

Passcode: 155161

