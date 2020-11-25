The Paignton Liberal Democrat councillor and former council chairman has died after a short spell in hospital.

Lib Dem colleague and current council leader Steve Darling said: “Tributes have been made from across the council chamber mourning the loss of Ian who was a friend to all and a champion of those in need.

“Ian had previously served on the police authority and was currently a member of the fire authority where he was diligent in keeping members in touch with developments.

“He was an outstanding ward councillor who saw this role of championing his local community as a bedrock of what being a councillor on Torbay is all about. Ian was a team player to the core and would bend over backwards to help colleagues on Torbay. A true gentleman and an ardent Torquay United supporter, the world is a poorer place without him.”

Adrian Sanders, former Torbay MP, was a Lib Dem councillor with Cllr Doggett in the same ward.

He said: “It is terribly sad to learn of his death. As kind a person as I have ever met. He championed the Clifton with Maidenway ward and its residents that he proudly represented. A regular user of public transport he used to joke he didn’t need to hold a surgery in a church hall, just hop on the number 12 and people would approach him.

“He loved cats and was a stalwart of the Cats Protection League and many other animal welfare groups and local charities.”

United and the Gulls were close to Cllr Doggett’s heart.

Mr Sanders said: “He was a great fan of Torquay United and a regular at Plainmoor. A gentleman in the true sense of the word, respected across the political divide and by residents across the Bay. He will be missed.”

Dennis Brewer, chairman of Torbay Liberal Democrats, paid tribute personally and on behalf of the party. He said: “‘It is with great personal sadness that I have learned of Ian Doggett’s passing.

“Ian lived his life to the highest standards of integrity and good manners. He was in every way a true gentleman.

“Ian worked in pharmacy and had lived and worked in Torbay for over 40 years.

“He played a leading role in the Torbay Liberal Democrats in both his council role as Chairman in 2018/19 and as the councillor for Clifton with Maidenway for 17 years.

“During this time he worked tirelessly for his ward and wider residents of Torbay.

“He was a champion of public transport and a great supporter of the Cats Protection League along with many other causes and charities. Ian’s dedication to the public of Torbay and his unerring good humour will be greatly missed by myself, his fellow Liberal Democrats and many across the Bay.”

Conservative group leader Dave Thomas added his tributes when he said: “Ian was a real gentle man and a gentleman at the same time. He was never overtly political and just got on with working for the community. It was a role he thoroughly enjoyed.

“For the past two years I worked with Ian on the Devon and Somerset Fire Authority so I spent a lot more time with him whilst traveling to and from Exeter in the car.

“He was a fount of knowledge on local transport and he really was the ‘go-to’ councillor for information on anything to do with buses or trains in the Bay, and was always ready to offer help and advice on these matters.

“He will be fondly missed by all of the Conservative Councillors and I am sure, everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him.”