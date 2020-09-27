Known locally as Lavy, the much-loved Dave was a massive football fan and left behind wife Angie and sons Jack and Dan, who represented Torquay United in the early stages of his career as a professional goalkeeper.

Lavy loved his football and was greatly involved with the Apollo Sports Club, which made it the fitting venue for a day of tributes.

Parents from across the 12 years of Apollo FC came together with friends of Lavy to compete in a charity football game, with the teams assigned as Torquay United and Liverpool, the two great footballing passions of Lavy’s life.

As well as the adults dusting off their boots, there were games for the junior sides from Apollo FC, and scores were added up between the team representing Liverpool FC and Torquay United.

The prize at the end was appropriately titled the Lavy Cup.

Even with social distancing rules in place, the event was a massive success and proper celebration for Lavy, who made such an impression on everyone he met, inspiring passionate footballers, young and old, to share his love of the game.

Old bones creaked into action, football boots that should have been sent to the tip years ago were dusted off and the support was loud and raucous throughout.

And £1,335 was raised for charity on the day, which was added to the JustGiving page for Lavy, bringing the grand total up to £3,500.

As well as his football, Lavy was an amateur boxer for Apollo as a youngster and, alongside Angie, they ploughed in countless hours of energy and enthusiasm to make Apolloe a happy place for hundreds of youngsters.