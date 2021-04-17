Published: 1:00 PM April 17, 2021

It wasn't only the holiday parks, outdoor attractions and the beer gardens of Torbay's pubs that were allowed to re-open after some lockdown restrictions were eased.

Outdoor pools, outside sport, barbers and hairdressers were also given the green light to start operating again.

So, too, were the non-essential retail shops. Not only did Step Two of the pandemic see shoppers return to our high streets for the first time in months, but it also meant shopping complexes could also open up fully.

Shoppers to the Trago Mills complex near Stover obviously didn't mind waiting just a little longer as long queues formed on Re-Open Day