The Divers Arms logo The Divers Arms logo

The family of a well-known and hugely popular diver who died suddenly have raised a glass to his memory - by taking over a Torquay pub and naming it the Divers Arms

Deep sea diver and father-of-four Andy Pybus died while working in the Gulf of Mexico off the American coast in June. He was just 59.

Now his family have moved into the former Route 16 pub and restaurant in Babbacombe with eldest daughter Hannah Bovey at the helm.

Changing the name of the pub was in honour of Andy – and is very apt for the location with a diving school on the beach below and amazing sea views from the beer garden.

Hannah at the Divers Arms Hannah at the Divers Arms

Manager Hannah said: “Babbacombe is such a beautiful location in Torquay and The Divers Arms will be so fitting in what already has so many brilliant establishments.”

Local tradesmen and friends have been helping and working together in support of the family to get the pub open for business on Friday.

Hannah says: “We have had such amazing support already from all family and friends offering help and services and we couldn’t be more grateful. We would like to say a massive thank you to Fuse Flooring, On the Brush, OC Plumbing and Heating, Rudge and Rudge Roofing and everyone else that has picked up a paint brush and mucked in.”

She added: “With being a big family that love to socialise and have lots of people around us, we can’t wait to open the doors and welcome in the lovely general public.”

Andy Pybus Andy Pybus

The Divers Arms will be a family and dog friendly pub and will be serving home cooked pub grub.

There was one last message from the family aimed in the direction of former Paignton Rugby Club player Andy.

“We can’t wait to see you all. Please come drink, laugh, be merry and raise a glass to the main man and legend in the sky. This one’s for you dad.”