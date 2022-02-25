Last night, against the backdrop of a stunning sunset illuminating Torquay, Torbay Weekly editor-in-chief Jim Parker and Clear Sky Publishing's Managing Director Chris Coward welcomed guests at Plainmoor to celebrate the launch of the Building a Greater Torbay Campaign!

Waiting for the guests to arrive at Plainmoor. - Credit: Luisa Rombach

Aimed at making the most out of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunities Torbay is currently presented with due to the massive amount of government spending and private sector investment, the 12-month campaign wants to spread the word about these exciting changes.

The focus will be on working together, highlighting all the positive developments on the horizon and promoting a sense of community through listening to the people of Torbay and including them in the process of changing this region for the better.

The hosts and guests at the Building a Greater Torbay Campaign Launch. - Credit: Luisa Rombach

There is no doubt the past two years have been challenging for citizens and businesses alike, which is why it is all the more important to stand together now and turn the tide on poverty and achieve child-friendly status for Torbay.

None of this would be possible without our supporters – Torbay Council, the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, TDA, South Devon College, Wollens solicitors and Interline Building Supplies. We are very excited and thankful for their involvement in this campaign and cannot wait to see where the coming year will take us all together!

This area is a stunning and exciting place to live and work in as it is, but there is also room for improvement. If Torbay comes together and works towards these changes as a community, much can be achieved.

In order to reach this goal, residents need to be involved in the process and the Building a Greater Torbay Campaign aims to do just that!