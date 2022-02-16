Torquay United's Captain on his future

Goal celebrations for United captain Asa Hall during the match between Torquay United and Aldershot at Plainmoor on Tuesday - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Torquay United captain Asa Hall says he may end up as a regular centre-back in the future, but he still regards himself as a goalscoring midfield player at the moment.

The Gulls' 35-year-old skipper was deployed in the heart of defence and still scored a set-piece winner in the 1-0 victory over Wrexham recently.

But manager Gary Johnson restored him to midfield at Dover Athletic last Saturday, when he scored again - his fifth goal of the season - in a 3-1 win.

"I'll play anywhere the gaffer asks me to play - I'd play in goal if needed," quipped the former Luton, Oxford, Shrewsbury, Cheltenham and Barrow stalwart who was Torquay's leading scorer with 14 goals last season.

"I don't mind playing centre-half, and I may make that transition in the coming years.

"But I do still see myself as a midfield player. I see myself as a threat on set-pieces - and we're creating more chances there, with lads who can put the ball on the money."

Now in his fourth season at Plainmoor, Hall - he began his career at his hometown Birmingham City - adds: "It's far and away the most I've enjoyed playing for any club.

"I do think I've got a few years playing in me yet.

"Football is all I've ever known, and getting into coaching and, maybe, management at some point is something I would love to do."

But Hall is devoting all his attention to trying to keep United on their current strong run - seven wins and 22 points from ten games - in pursuit of the National League Play-Offs.

Now six points off the Play-Offs, they have successive home games against Barnet on Saturday and title-chasing Boreham Wood next Tuesday night, and Hall says: "The Play-Offs were out of sight a few months ago, but the boys are all excited about the run we've been on.

"Missing out (on promotion) last season was very cruel, and we do still talk about it.

"There is no spotlight on us this year, but we need to concentrate on each game ahead and keep this run going."