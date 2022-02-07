News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Torquay United keep play-off chances alive

Dave Thomas

Published: 3:11 PM February 7, 2022
Updated: 3:16 PM February 7, 2022
Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United celebrates his win after the National League Match between Altrincham and Torquay United at the J Davidson Stadium on 22 Jan 2022 in Altrincham, England (Photo by Lexy Ilsley/PPAUK) - Credit: Lexy Ilsley/PPAUK

TORQUAY United manager Gary Johnson says that Saturday's 1-0 upset win over Wrexham was key to keeping the Gulls' National League Play-Off hopes alive. 

Captain Asa Hall's early header, his fourth goal of the season, proved to be the winner at Plainmoor on a day when big-spending Wrexham, owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, were kept at bay by United's disciplined and hard-working display. 

The result sees Torquay, who also drew 1-1 at Wrexham in October, in eleventh place, with six wins in their last nine games.  They are nine points off the POs with 18 matches to go. 

Johnson, whose tactics and team selection played a big part in the Wrexham win, said: "It gives people hope. 

"We want to stay in this race as long as we can, and every time you beat a top team, it lifts that hope. 

"I thought our crowd were terrific again - the players gave their all, but our supporters did as well. 

"I know I keep saying it, but there's nothing like having the fans behind you like that to get the last bit of effort out of the players when they are up against it." 

The Gulls have a chance to keep their current form going when they travel to bottom-of-the-table Dover Athletic this Saturday. 

Then it's Barnet (17th) at home (Feb 19) before Boreham Wood (5th) come to Plainmoor (Feb 22) a week before their FA Cup Fifth Round tie away to Everton. 


