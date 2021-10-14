Published: 12:00 AM October 14, 2021 Updated: 7:22 AM October 14, 2021

'Team Torbay' is to take on a whole new meaning with the English Riviera brought together for a special Community Day at Torquay United - including an amazing 1,000 free tickets in a unique giveaway.

United's game against Kings Lynne Town in two weeks' time is being designated a special community event.

Saturday October 23 will see the club join forces with Sport Torbay, the Torbay Weekly, Torbay Council and the local community, including youth groups, to highlight the importance of Torbay Together to bring the best out of the resort and its residents.

The event will also involve a group of sports clubs and individuals receiving grants from the council from its new Back to Sport and Believe to Achieve initiatives which are backed with £30,000 funding - and there will be a chance to meet Torquay United manager Gary Johnson.

The money has been put up by the local authority to help clubs return to sport after the pandemic and support the more elites athletes in achieving their dreams. It is the first major investment in grassroots sport for several years.

United says it prides itself on being at the very centre of the local community, and as the only professional sporting club within the Bay, it is delighted to be using its heritage and profile to help support and promote worthy local causes

It says it firmly believes that only by showing a commitment to working together, can the very best be attained for the local community.

The club say that having made huge progress in recent seasons in pursuit of regaining its EFL status, it has a bold vision for both the football club itself and the area in which it is located, and will continue striving to be a 'strong and active part of a thriving and prosperous future for Torbay.'

To help illustrate its commitment the Community Day will see 1,000 free tickets made available to local community groups, providing some local residents with the opportunity of watching live football at Plainmoor for the first time.

A number of other community events will be taking place inside the stadium on the day, all of which have been launched to directly benefit local residents:

In an exciting new venture, the Wollens Terrace will become a ‘Community Stand’ for the first time, with selected community groups being provided with the free tickets.

100 free tickets have also been provided to local parents and children in the club's Family Stand, as part of United’s backing of the NSPCC’s Parents In Sport campaign

The council grant recipients will also be in attendance for this fixture with a VIP reception

MIND’s charity walk – raising money for another hugely welcome charity – will also be completing their fundraising mission at the stadium ahead of kick-off.

United chief executive officer George Edwards said: "The vision for Torquay United is to be the heartbeat of the local community. Working together, we can make the club stronger and the Bay stronger, and this Community Day will help illustrate our club’s commitment to that.”

Torbay Council deputy leader and sports lover Darren Cowell, who was instrumental in securing the £30,000 funding, said: "I am absolutely delighted at this significant contribution by Torquay United. This absolutely demonstrates how local clubs, amateur or professional, can come together in partnership to support our communities.”

And council leader Steve Darling added: "During the height of the pandemic, voluntary organisations and charities pulled together to support others. It's fitting that a club that aspires to be at the heart of the community is facilitating greater community cohesion by staging such an event."

Torbay Weekly editor and Sport Torbay chairman Jim Parker said: "This is the first significant council investment in sport for a long time. What a great way to celebrate."



