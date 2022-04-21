Torquay United captain Asa Hall says that football authorities need to take a fresh look at how referees react to head injuries in matches.

Speaking in the wake of Monday's 0-0 home draw with Eastleigh, a game repeatedly halted by referee Tom Bishop for apparent head and other injuries, midfielder Hall stressed: "There needs to be a much clearer protocol about when and how games are stopped for injuries of all kinds, but especially ones to the head.

"I head the ball a fair bit, and I've taken a few knocks in my career.

"And this isn't about us being perfect, and everyone else wasting time. If we do it, I expect the referee to pull us up for it.

"But unless it's a clear and obvious head injury, or something else serious that everyone can see, play should carry on.

"If games are going to be stopped as much as Monday's was, are people going to want to watch it?

"At times, players were going down clearly not with head injuries, and the referee was still stopping the game.

"I was on to him about it after about half-an-hour, but it didn't do much good.

"It was frustrating to play in the other day, and the fans felt the same, so the powers-that-be maybe need to take another look at that."

United hope to have one or two players back for Saturday's away game at Play-Off rivals Grimsby Town.

Manager Gary Johnson reported that on-loan winger Stephen Wearne (ankle) has returned to Sunderland for treatment, but it's not certain that he's out for the rest of the season.

There are doubts this weekend over Dean Moxey, Chiori Johnson and Dan Holman, but midfielder Tom Lapslie could be back from injury and goalkeeper Mark Halstead has returned - he's been on compassionate leave after his partner gave birth to their second child.