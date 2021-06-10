Published: 1:15 PM June 10, 2021

One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in Torquay town centre.

Market Street was closed off as fire crews tackled the blaze which started at just after 8am on Thursday.

It is believed to have started in a bin but then spread to a nearby building which houses a shop and four flats.

Six fire engines and four supporting appliances attended.

Police and the fire service are investigating.

A fire service spokesman said: ""One person suffered from smoke inhalation. Firefighters are extinguishing the fire on the lower floors. Everyone is accounted for."

A police spokesperson said: "Police are assisting the fire service with the investigation into the cause of the fire."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or email at 1010@dc.police.uk, quoting log 194, 10/06/21.