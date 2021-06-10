News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Town centre street closed as fire fighters tackle blaze

person

Jim Parker

Published: 1:15 PM June 10, 2021   
Fire crews at town blaze

Fire crews in Market Street - Credit: Jay Richards

One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in Torquay town centre.

Market Street was closed off as fire crews tackled the blaze which started at just after 8am on Thursday.

It is believed to have started in a bin but then spread to a nearby building which houses a shop and four flats.

Fire crews at town blaze

Fire fighters at the scene - Credit: Jay Richards

Six fire engines and four supporting appliances attended.

Police and the fire service are investigating.

A fire service spokesman said: ""One person suffered from smoke inhalation. Firefighters are extinguishing the fire on the lower floors. Everyone is accounted for."

Fire engine at town blaze

Market Street closed - Credit: Lionel Digby

A police spokesperson said: "Police are assisting the fire service with the investigation into the cause of the fire."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or email at 1010@dc.police.uk, quoting log 194, 10/06/21.

