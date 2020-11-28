The very special Rock Choir version of ‘Keeping The Dream Alive’ features Rock Choir members from Torquay, who are led by Richard Toomer, as well as the team of Rock Choir leaders from more than 400 towns and communities along with Rock Choir’s vocalist, inspirational creator and founder Caroline Redman Lusher.

The Christmas single will be released on Friday, December 11 to help to raise awareness for the Mental Health Foundation.

Richard Toomer said: “Although Covid-19 has stopped us from meeting in person we have continued to sing online through weekly video tutorials and weekly zoom rehearsals.

“We asked all the choir members to record their parts from home and in isolation and send them in to us to be mixed together to produce the final Christmas single.

“There will be over 5,000 voices on this track which is a potential world record in itself. We are hoping to raise a lot of money for the Mental Health Foundation.”

Rock Choir - the largest contemporary choir in the world - became even more of a lifeline during the Covid-19 pandemic as choirs were silenced. With a record speed turnaround, Rock Choir quickly adapted and moved to a virtual experience.

“Rock Choir provided an essential routine in lockdown, ensuring communities stayed connected and could continue to sing,” said Richard Toomer.

“The team also focussed on and created a new platform to support and nurture the invaluable and special friendships in Rock Choir allowing them to continue and remain connected. It was vital that the Rock Choir members, or ‘Rockies’ as they are fondly referred to, could feel supported and cared for reflecting the original ethos and family culture of Rock Choir.

“During lockdown, the invitation to take part in their feel-good uplifting singing sessions was opened up to the wider public when Rock Choir pledged to run a free daily live singing session via their Facebook page. The whole of the UK was encouraged to join in. 106 consecutive days of their daily sessions reached over five million views.