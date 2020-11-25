‘Hidden’ in his government spending review statement was a £7.8 million cash boost for the station project at the ‘gateway’ to town at Edginswell near Torbay Hospital.

The government set out an ambitious plan that focuses on levelling up across the country, investing in vital infrastructure to ensure the UK builds back better from coronavirus.

Funding has been earmarked for several South West projects – most notably the announcement of the £7.8million for the new station at Edginswell.

Five schemes in the region will each receive £50,000 in feasibility funding via the Ideas Fund, part of the Restoring Your Railway Fund.

A planning application for what was then a £9million new station between Newton Road and Riviera Way was approved by Torbay Council in November 2016.

The scheme was backed by the Local Enterprise Partnership but ran out of steam when a bid for funding from the Government’s New Stations Fund was turned down in 2017.

But it has only recently been put back on the funding bid agenda and was included in the successful Torquay Town Deal initiative which received almost £22million funding just a few weeks ago

Torbay MP Kevin Foster who backed the project and is vice-chairman of the Torquay Town Deal board, said: “This is another welcomed boost for Torbay. The station plan has been in the pipeline for years and is an integral part of the local transport blueprint for the future being at the gateway to the resort

“With the recent funding under the Town Deal for Torquay and hopefully funding for Paignton in the Future High Streets initiative that future is looking bright “

The two-platform station would add an extra stop on the line between Newton Abbot and Paignton and would be an ideal for the £400million new Torbay Hospital campus plans.

Plans previously included pedestrian access from Newton Road and Riviera Way via steps, ramps and a 6m-high footbridge to the platforms, with cycle access from Newton Road.