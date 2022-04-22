75 years of the Cold War - but history has a habit of repeating itself

Barry Chandler, engagement and collections manager at Torquay Museum:

When Torquay Museum scheduled to write an article on the anniversary of the start of the Cold War only four months ago, the events that unfolded in March of this year seemed unimaginable.

History, however, has a habit of repeating and the current actions of the Russian government were there to be seen.

On March 12, 1947, President Truman asked Congress for money to help other countries fight communist aggression.

His request became the unofficial start of the Cold War.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Cold War. It semi-officially started in March 1947, less than two years after the Second World War.

It supposedly came to an end with the toppling of the Berlin Wall but this hiatus appears to be over.

Now more than ever, it seems of utmost importance to understand what lies behind Putin’s aggressive stand against the West.

In 2020, Torquay Museum staged a temporary exhibition entitled 'The Russians are Coming! Soviet Spies and the Secret Mapping of Torbay'.

Although this title was slightly tongue in cheek, the extraordinary revelations of the exhibition, the degree of the spying involved and the recent events in not so far away Salisbury made the museum quite wary of this topic.

The exhibition featured this model of a proportion of the Soviet army in 1980 - Credit: Torquay Museum

In order to stage the exhibition, we had to agree not to mention the Salisbury poisonings or for that matter the origins of the maps, the lives of sources were genuinely at risk.

During the Cold War, the Soviet Union drew up detailed invasion plans of the great cities of the world: New York, Paris, London... and Torbay.

This brings into sharp focus the current events in Ukraine.

This was the result of the greatest secret intelligence-gathering operating the world had ever seen, with spy satellites, reconnaissance aircraft and undercover agents roaming the streets all over the world.

In the 1970s, while local people went about their daily life and holidaymakers visited the beaches and attractions, the Soviet military were finding out about every house, school and workplace; how to navigate there by tank; where to launch amphibious assaults; and key targets and assets in the town. They even mapped individual garden sheds.

These revelations were chilling enough but we were contacted by Russian TV while the exhibition was on.

They wanted to visit and film for a short documentary piece.

We agreed, quite reluctantly, to the filming but declined to appear in the documentary talking about the exhibits.

I did, however, speak at length with the visiting journalist, who, to my complete surprise, knew nothing about the mapping project.

They were genuinely fascinated with the maps and spy artefacts, their ignorance of their own country’s historic secret policies was another dark twist in the story.

Ignorance is a weapon the Russian government uses on its population and we can see the results of this daily on the news.

It appears that for Putin’s regime at least the imperialist policies of the Soviet era have not been forgotten.

The secret mapping project tells that whatever we may think, we know about how the Russian government perceives the West we have little understanding of the secret policies, espionage, and the lengths they will go to, to achieve their goals.