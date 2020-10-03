Torquay market Torquay market

The market, which has a variety of stalls ranging from food outlets to arts and crafts stalls, will now be held on Saturdays only, said Steve Holdup, market manager.

The market was slow off the starting blocks back in July, due to the Covid-19 lockdown, but rapidly picked up and is now reportedly ‘just as busy’ as last year.

It was touch and go as to whether the market would appear this year but Government regulations changed just in time to allow things to go ahead.

The market has seen visitors from across the globe as well as local residents who have chosen to support their local community.

The Saturday market is now in Torquay until it changes to the ‘Christmas market’ in December.