Torquay shop worker Geoff Wood is in line for a special 'hero' award.

Geoff, who works at the Shiphay Co-op store, has been shortlisted as a finalist in a prestigious national retail awards designed to celebrate excellence in the industry.

The 41-year-old manager of the the Cadewell Lane outlet is a finalist in the 'Store Hero' category of the Retail Week Awards 2022 with the organisers saying they had 'had a record number of entries and the quality was incredibly high.'.

Working for Co-op for 18 years, Geoff has been described as 'being dedicated to his colleagues and community'.

Geoff has been part of his regional inclusion team and has played a key part in raising thousands of pounds for Co-op’s charity partner, MIND. He has also held a seat on Co-op’s Member Council and has been a Member Pioneer – a Co-op role dedicated to connecting communities and making a difference locally.

Geoff said: "I am over the moon. It still hasn’t really sunk in. I like to make a difference to others. It is just part of the job to me and what I do. I couldn’t have achieved this without a great team and the support of the Co-op, I never expected this.”

Neil Forbes, Geoff’s Area Manager, said: “We are thrilled for Geoff. He is a great example of a manager who is not only totally focussed on his role but also doing his very best for both colleagues and community.”

Winners will be announced on May 26.



