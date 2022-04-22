News Things to do Sport Building a Greater Torbay Property of the Week
Shop manager Geoff in line for 'hero' award

person

Jim Parker

Published: 12:00 AM April 22, 2022
Updated: 1:02 PM April 22, 2022
Geoff Wood

Geoff Wood - Credit: Submitted

Torquay shop worker Geoff Wood is in line for a special 'hero' award.
Geoff, who works at the Shiphay Co-op store, has been shortlisted as a finalist in a prestigious national retail awards designed to celebrate excellence in the industry.

The 41-year-old manager of the the Cadewell Lane outlet is a finalist in the 'Store Hero' category of the Retail Week Awards 2022 with the organisers saying they had 'had a record number of entries and the quality was incredibly high.'.

Working for Co-op for 18 years, Geoff has been described as 'being dedicated to his colleagues and community'.

Geoff has been part of his regional inclusion team and has played a key part in raising thousands of pounds for Co-op’s charity partner, MIND. He has also held a seat on Co-op’s Member Council and has been a Member Pioneer – a Co-op role dedicated to connecting communities and making a difference locally.

Geoff said: "I am over the moon. It still hasn’t really sunk in. I like to make a difference to others. It is just part of the job to me and what I do. I couldn’t have achieved this without a great team and the support of the Co-op, I never expected this.”

Neil Forbes, Geoff’s Area Manager, said: “We are thrilled for Geoff. He is a great example of a manager who is not only totally focussed on his role but also doing his very best for both colleagues and community.”

Winners will be announced on May 26.


Torbay News
Torquay News

