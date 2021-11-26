Let's raise a cuppa to the Livermead Coffee Girls.

That is what the girls have been doing for more than 50 years - are are still going strong.

The special group was formed in 1970 when they lived in the Livermead area of Torquay and had young children.

They started having a regular coffee morning together and haven't looked back since with their golden anniversary already well behind them.

They may now be a little more mature and scattered around different parts of the Bay but they still meet regularly for a coffee and good old natter.

Anne Ashby, 76, one of the founder members and who now lives in Chelston, says: "We meet in each other's homes. We have Christmas dos and everything.

Anne Ashby with a special plate shared between the women at meetings - Credit: Submitted

"We talk about anything. The men do not come!"

The girls include Anne, Di Davis, Shirley Tate, Jan Blake, Margaret Baxter, Pam Hughes, Dee Harrington, Wendy Keeley and Di Bailey. Sadly Dot Annear and Lesley Hawkins have since passed away.



