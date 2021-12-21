What a way to celebrate the festive period or welcome in the New Year - with a touch of luxury.

The Torbay Weekly has teamed up with Torquay's Lincombe Hall Hotel & Spa to offer our readers the chance to enjoy their award-winning facilities.

Two lucky winners will be able to indulge in a Spa & Dine for two (worth £145) in a first prize. Second prize for another two winners will be a Sparkling Twilight Spa for two (worth £79) which can be taken anytime until the end of March next year.

The hotel's spa is the ultimate way to chill out, using the TempleSpa product range of treatments in outstanding facilities, including a hydro pool, lap pool, state of the art gym, Scandinavian sauna, aromatherapy steam room, a Himalayan salt room and ice room.

The whole hotel has undergone full refurbishment under the guidance of local interior designers, Ashton House, with the Breakfast Room opening before Christmas, and includes the creation of a brand-new Dining Room.

For those looking for that special gift for a loved one this Christmas, Lincombe Hall is also offering a range of vouchers to suit all budgets offering both monetary vouchers to whole spa packages.

It is also currently offering a 20 per cent discount for hotel stays and spa days for people living locally with a TQ postcode. That is available for bookings arriving before March 31, 2022. Call the hotel or check its website for availability - www.lincombehallhotel.co.uk.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question ‘which product range does Lincombe Hall Hotel & Spa use’ and email the hotel at spa@lincombehallhotel.co.uk before January 2, 2022.