Torquay Girls’ Grammar School projects in line for national awards

Two projects run at Torquay Girls’ Grammar School have been shortlisted for national awards.

Both are in categories for the Times Educational Supplement awards and the finalists will be announced at an online ceremony in November.

The school has been shortlisted in the Well Being and Mental Health category for its 10 Habits project.

This has been introduced to help students live a long, happy and healthy life.

The 10 are: creating, chilling, living, loving, belonging, choosing, feeding planting, moving and snoozing.

Headteacher Dr Nick Smith created the Little Handbook of Health, a handy pocket guide for students.

Parents were given suggestions for each habit and staff training days included activities such as mindfulness, yoga, baking, board games and Tai Chi.

The second category is a Environmental Champion of the Year which is for the schools’s work to give students a voice in the climate change debate.

This included a parliamentary petition calling for consultation with young people when creating climate change policy which hit 10,000 signatories in weeks.

A video of students singing a version of Billy Joel’s song We Didn’t Light The Fire with new lyrics was posted on the schools’s YouTube channel and attracted support from Sir David Attenborough and campaigner Greta Thunberg.

It is nearing 100,000 views and has been recreated by more than 50 schools worldwide.

Torbay MP Kevin Foster arranged a visit from the Schools’ Minister Nick Gibb to listen to students and a meeting for six girls with the Secretary of state for Business Andrea Leadsom.

A group of students went to Parliament and respectfully but passionately put their case for a student climate change conference.

Sally Timmins, chairman of governors, said: “I am extremely proud.

“The team have been amazing and this is wonderful news.”