Fire-damaged Torquay property bought by developers

A well-known Torquay property that was badly damaged by a major fire has been sold.

Number 74 Windsor Road, a substantial semi-detached building on a large prominent corner plot, made headlines in June 2021, when 12 fire crews and the Air Ambulance were dispatched to the scene as flames took hold. Thankfully, there was only one casualty who was treated in hospital.

The former care home was being used as a 10-bedroom house in multiple occupancy.

The fire significantly damaged the roof structure and upper floors. Much of the remainder of the property also suffered consequential damage and water damage.

The property has now been bought speculatively by McCarthy Contracting and Development.

Paul Bettesworth, on handling the sale for agents Bettesworths, said: "Our client finalised their insurance settlement and needed to sell the badly damaged property. In its state, it would have been unlikely to be suitable for mortgage security. We are delighted that a straightforward, speedy and unconditional sale was agreed on behalf of our client at an acceptable price."

Sean McCarthy, spokesman for the purchasers, said: "We plan to invest immediately in the site, although we have not yet finalised our exact plans for the property."

The sale was handled Bettesworths on behalf of the seller with Boyce Hatton & WBW solicitors acting for seller and buyer respectively.



