It's all systems go for Christmas in Torquay.

The Torquay Town Centre Partnership has announced a date for the turning on of the town's Christmas lights in conjunction with the Christmas Market



Torbay MP Kevin Foster will be doing the honours at 7.30pm on November 19 at the top of Union Street.

The TTCP, a non-profit organisation made up of retailers and other interested businesses, have been able to fund the lights from the profits of the town centre street market which they run.

The TTCP share their profits with Torbay Council who have also given part of their share with a grant. The support of the Torquay Chamber of Commerce, who have rented the wires to hang the lights to the partnership at a discounted rate, has also made the event possible.

The mark the start of the outdoor Christmas Market that will have up to 30 different stalls and will run three days a week up until December 16 - from then it will run all week through until Christmas. Santa arrives in Fleet Walk on November 20 to give the town a great Christmas vibe and will officially mark the start of the festive celebrations.

Mr Foster said: “I am pleased to be able to support the partnership and turn on their Christmas light display. It is very good that once again the TTCP will be promoting a Christmas spirit and encouraging trade within the town."

Partnership chairman Roger Walters said: "We are very pleased that again this Christmas we have been able to fund the festive lights.

"We could not have raised the money without the help of Steve 'Mr Christmas' Holdup who as our Market Manager has run a successful market throughout the year to raise the funds."

Last year the Christmas Market ran successfully, acting as a safe way to celebrate the holiday season despite the pandemic. Thousands of people attended and were able to enjoy the local vendors and experiences while following all COVID-19 guidelines.



