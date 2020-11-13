Mike Bailey, from the carnival team, said: “I am just as heartbroken as the organiser to not be able to deliver such a spectacular event this year.”

Mr Bailey added: “The carnival brings thousands of people out to watch. We hope everyone can understand the decision. We will see everyone in 2021 with even bigger events.”

But the cornavirus pandemic has not cancelled all festivities in Torbay - Torquay will celebrate with a Christmas light display when the festive twinkles are switched on from Friday, December 5, in an event broadcast on air by Riviera FM.

The lights will signal the arrival of Father Christmas in his Covid-19 compliant grotto at Fleet Walk shopping centre.