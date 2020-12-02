It was looking forward to inviting NCI Torbay members to speak and present a donation to them in late April but Covid changed the plans.

But at the Coastwatch Tower in Daddyhole Plain before the second Lockdown they were able to socially distance outside and present a cheque for £2,000 for NCI to purchase new and improved equipment to continue to keep local beaches and water safe.

Club President David Rowe said: “The job they do for our coast is immense. coordinating many other services in times of distress. We are very excited to be able to contribute to NCI Torbay and proud to support local causes.”

Although Covid has put a hold on most fundraising events the club will be ready to resume their efforts as soon as it is safe again to do so.