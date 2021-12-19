Torbay Weekly star of panto

The Torbay Weekly has played a starring role in panto – oh yes we have!

Our moments of slapstick fame have come courtesy of Stockport Plaza and its general manager Ted Doan – with more than a helping wand from one of the panto stars Becky Bennett, who is playing Alice Fitzwarren in the Dick Whittington show. Both Ted and Becky are from Torbay where Ted’s mum still lives.

Ted says: “I’m getting in touch firstly to say a huge well done on such a wonderful newspaper which my mother, Christina, purchases and sends to me every week from glorious St Marychurch in Torquay to keep me informed of what is going on in my magnificent home town of Torquay

“The image was taken at our press launch recently when I met back up with Becky, who along with me, hails from Torbay and we both began our theatre careers in our home town.”

Becky has been performing professionally since she was eight. Her first performance was at the Babbacombe Theatre and she has since appeared in countless shows for ‘Matpro’ as lead singer in shows including ‘Hooked On Laughter’, ‘Time Of Your Life’ and ‘Superstars’ along with many more.

She has returned to the Plaza where she is the undisputed Princess of Pantomime having appeared in previous productions as ‘Snow White’, ‘Cinderella’, Wendy (Peter Pan) and ‘Princess Belroubador’

This year she is appearing alongside Coronation Street Star Brian Capron with the pan running until Sunday January 9.

Ted’s start in showbusiness was at The Princess Theatre in Torquay where he began as an usher at the age of 16 before becoming the assistant manager with Apollo Leisure. He has since ran venues in towns across the UK including Oxford, Swindon, Manchester, Oxford and Liverpool.



