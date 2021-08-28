Torbay Timebank friends enjoy a cuppa at their beach hut

Published: 12:00 AM August 28, 2021 Updated: 8:09 AM August 28, 2021

Ruth Tshoukas is the Timebank Broker for Paignton:

The Timebank in Torbay is beginning to get up and running again with regular weekly meetings at the Bright Bean Café in Preston on Wednesday afternoons at 2pm.

Come and join us. You can talk to me first, my phone number is below, or just turn up.

This is how the Timebank works

Timebank members can offer their skills to others or request help from others

signing up is easy to do either on the Torbay Together website or through your local community builder/Timebank broker.

anyone can join; individuals, community groups or local businesses

all exchanges are equal no matter what you offer

the more people contribute and join, the more there will be for people to share

there are no limits to how many hours you can offer or how many you can request.

Maggie and Joan's story is a great example of how Timebanking can enhance your life.

About two years ago, Joan arrived with a friend from Goodrington. Joan started coming regularly to our coffee mornings.

She came all the way from Exeter but enjoyed it so much that she continued to come even when her friend became unwell and was unable to attend.

Joan likes a good social life and found a good companion in Maggie who also enjoys music and dancing.

During the pandemic, of course, things had to cease although they managed to keep in touch.

Now they have a beach hut together with another Timebanker, spending as much time as the weather allows at Preston beach.

They really enjoy the social contact this opens up and welcome others to join them for cups of tea!

Joan and Maggie booked a holiday together last year but had to postpone it. They hope to go later this year.

To join the Timebank:

Go to www.torbaytogether.org.uk. Then in the right hand corner click on register. You will receive an email with an activation link, which you will need to click to get started. Then...

sign into Torbay Together

select explore in the left hand corner

select ‘Join the Timebank’ and follow instructions on the screen.

If you live in the Paignton area and want more information, email ruthtshoukas@torbaycdt.org.uk or call 07703 715 236. In the Torquay area, email sandraharper@torbaycdt.org.uk or call 07966 743 125.