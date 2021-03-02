This year's Torbay Steam Fair cancelled

Breaking

Published: 5:29 PM March 2, 2021

Torbay Steam Fair 2021 has been cancelled, organisers have announced.

Show manager Tony Brooks said: "It is with deep regret, that following continuous assessment of the current Covid-19 situation - and the Government announcement that the earliest date for large gatherings providing there are no further backward steps is only six weeks before our show dates - the decision has been made to cancel the 2021 Steam Fair.

"Should we go ahead and plan the show and the situation with the pandemic worsens, culminating in a late cancellation, then we would incur large monetary losses.

"For the sake of the future of the Torbay Steam Fair this is not a risk we are willing to take.

"We also need to consider the health and safety of our members, volunteers and exhibitors and the fact that there will certainly be a great number of visitors from all parts of the country on holiday in the area which might raise the infection rate locally.

"The extra workload in keeping such a large site Covid safe would also. be very difficult to attain over three days.

"Although the future is looking much better, the present situation is still very fragile.

"By being cautious this year we will be able to go ahead next year with every confidence and welcome all our exhibitors and visitors back to the showground for a fantastic steam fair on August 5,6 and 7, 2022. Entry forms will be available from January 1, 2022."

He added: "We hope that everyone involved with the show will agree with our decision and give us their support in the future. Please follow the rules and keep safe so we can all meet again next year.

"To promote next year's steam fair we are hoping to organise a vintage parade later in the year and further information will be available early summer."