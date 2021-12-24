Torbay Sparkles - literally !

As we all run up to the big day itself , the Torbay Sparkles competition will be judged for the Bay's finest Christmas decorations.

Teams from Sunrise Rotary and the Torquay Town Centre Partnership will be out and about making those final decisions for the much sort after trophies in our special Yuletide decorations competition.

The level of quality of entries has been outstanding , with the pre -judging finding it hard to select the final entries .

Organizers Steve Holdup and Mike Bailey thank all this year's entries - with over £200 raised from entry fees for Rowcroft Hospice , the Torbay Weekly’s designated Charity .

Steve and Mike said: "The photos we took show the high level of decorations and the hard work many people have put in."

Trophies will be awarded to Best house , Best bungalow , Best pub , Best hotel , Best retail , Best Street and Outstanding effort in the community .

Steve and Mike said: "We are sure many families have been out driving around looking at the lighting spectacle that annually Torbay shows off."

The actual addresses of the properties aren't being published to avoid any potential traffic issues from sight-seers but all will be revealed at the prizes presentation at the Templestowe Hotel in in Torquay in January, courtesy of owners and sponsors Majestic Holidays.

Torbay Sparkles 2 - Credit: Submitted

torbay Sparkles 3 - Credit: Submitted

Torbay Sparkles 4 - Credit: Submitted

Torbay Sparkles 5 - Credit: Submitted

Torbay Sparkles 6 - Credit: Submitted

Torbay Sparkles 8 - Credit: Submitted

Torbay Sparkles 7 - Credit: Submitted



