Torbay singer Keedie wants to bring love on Christmas Day

Author Picture Icon

Jim Parker

Published: 6:00 PM December 11, 2020    Updated: 4:56 PM December 16, 2020
Keedie Estelle and her new Christmas song

Keedie Estelle and her new Christmas song - Credit: Archant

Well-known Torbay vocalist Keedie Estelle has releaased a special Christmas single.

Coronavirus, lockdowns and lack of human interaction with loved ones, friends and family, has left many people feeling, lonely, anxious, unsure and vulnerable.

With this in mind, Adrian Warwick was inspired to write lyrics and a melody. He approached his co-songwriter Mark Young, and the idea became a song - It’s Love on Christmas Day.

Keedie, who had a recent number two UK chart hit with Duncan James from the band Blue, says: “This is a beautiful heartfelt love song supported by a truly magical video, which portrays the feeling of love and how it is the most beautiful gift we can both give and receive. I believe it will resonate with everyone in these strange and difficult times. It’s a song that promises nothing but the simple gift of sincere love on Christmas Day.”

