Coronavirus, lockdowns and lack of human interaction with loved ones, friends and family, has left many people feeling, lonely, anxious, unsure and vulnerable.

With this in mind, Adrian Warwick was inspired to write lyrics and a melody. He approached his co-songwriter Mark Young, and the idea became a song - It’s Love on Christmas Day.

Keedie, who had a recent number two UK chart hit with Duncan James from the band Blue, says: “This is a beautiful heartfelt love song supported by a truly magical video, which portrays the feeling of love and how it is the most beautiful gift we can both give and receive. I believe it will resonate with everyone in these strange and difficult times. It’s a song that promises nothing but the simple gift of sincere love on Christmas Day.”