Three options are on the table to transform one of the busiest and most important areas of Paignton.

But should cars be banned from Torbay Road and the street pedestrianised or partly pedestrianised?

Torbay Council has launched a consultation programme after talking to and working with community partners.

The £3million project to improve Torbay Road and Station Square is part of the £13.36million funding secured through the government's Future High Streets initiative.

The community led plans resulted in scheme proposals being developed that provide a range of benefits including creating a pleasant town centre space that reduces traffic, congestion, and pollution.

It will also improve pedestrian areas and will better connect the town centre though to the sea front. The plans also deliver much needed high-quality public realm improvements, creating more social spaces for the community and visitors.

Three concept designs are now put forward for public consideration@:

Full pedestrianisation of Torbay Road Partial pedestrianisation with limited access westbound along Torbay Road Partial pedestrianisation with one way traffic along Torbay Road

The consultation runs until Sunday February 27 with online consultation questionnaire and face-to-face consultation events taking place in Paignton and Preston over the coming weeks.

Swithin Long, cabinet member for economic regeneration, tourism and housing, said: "This year is an exciting time for Paignton with several regeneration projects starting to take shape. The improvements proposed for Torbay Road will mean more space for pedestrians, a safer, cleaner and greener space and opportunities to create a vibrant café culture that can be enjoyed by local residents and visitors.”

Louise Gilson, chairman of Paignton Town Centre Community Partnership, said: "We are delighted that plans for the much-needed regeneration of Paignton town centre is coming to life. We want the heart of Paignton to be an attractive place that not only restores confidence in the town centre for local business owners but that it becomes a thriving place that the community and visitors can enjoy.”

Full details on the options under consideration can be found via: https://www.torbay.gov.uk/council/consultations/full-or-partial-pedestrianisation-of-torbay-road/

A decision on the preferred concept option will be announced in March. Works are expected to start from this autumn and will be completed by next summer 2023.