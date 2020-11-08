Rian and the rheumatology team at Torbay Hospital have been recognised for building and upgrading the Rheumatology Connect app that supports patients wherever they are, which has proved a great success.

The advice and information is trusted by patients because it is local - designed and written by Dr Kirsten Mackay and Rian with other members of the rheumatology department.

Rian is a finalist in the award’s promoting patient self-management category.

She said: “I am thrilled to be shortlisted for this prestigious award. We have been working hard on the newly upgraded app. We are pleased to announce the new version of the app for rheumatology patients.

“A new diagnosis can be a frightening and confusing time for patients but with trusted advice and guidance at their fingertips, the app helps patients to self-manage their condition with confidence and reassurance.”