Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust’s annual ‘Staff Heroes’ awards ceremony took place today (Thursday) recognising individuals or groups whose energy, commitment and dedication is making a real difference to their colleagues or to the people who are receiving health and social care in the local area.

Due to the pandemic, a virtual ceremony was held this year which staff, volunteers, partners and the public tuned in to watch.

Nominations are made throughout the year by members of the public and by staff, and were judged by a panel of experts and independent members.

This year there were eight award categories. Award categories included strengthening partnerships, wellbeing at work, individual awards (support services / clinical services), team award, sharing information and prevention and staying well.

The winners were announced by the trust’s chief executive Liz Davenport and chairman Sir Richard Ibbotson.

A Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust spokesman said: “This year has been incredibly challenging for our staff, volunteers and partners - our Staff Hero Awards allow us to take a step back to think about and celebrate all the wonderful work that has taken place over the past 12 months.

“We wanted to ensure that we still made a special effort, albeit virtually this year, to say a very public ‘thank you’ to all those people who are doing exceptional work so we would like to say a very big ‘well done’ to all our winners as well as our finalists!

“These awards are our way of recognising those staff and volunteers who make a real difference to the people who use our services or to the staff they support. Sharing their stories and hearing what they achieve is inspirational and truly heart-warming.

“We received so many nominations and everyone deserves to be recognised for their hard work and commitment to great care. We would also like to say thank you to those who submitted the nominations for taking the time and effort to share their appreciation.”

If you know someone who you think deserves to be nominated for an award, visit the trust’s ‘Staff Heroes’ award page at www.tsdft.uk/staffheroes

STAFF HEROES AWARD WINNERS 2020

Outstanding contribution to ‘Strengthening Partnerships - winner: Erica Dunn, finalist: special care baby unit, finalist: Katy Heard.

Outstanding contribution to ‘Wellbeing at Work’ - winner: Dr Alice Miller, finalist: Karen Allison, finalist: Kate Sidebottom

Outstanding contribution to ‘Right Care, Right Place’ frontline care team - winner: responsive feeding group, finalist: Simpson Ward (care of the elderly), finalist: Dr Alice Miller and acute medicine.

Outstanding contribution to ‘Right Care, Right Place’ frontline care individual - winner: Michelle Collins, finalist: Jasmine Li-Barker, finalist: Dr Elliot Haines.

Outstanding contribution to ‘Right Care, Right Place’ support services team - winner: training team, finalist: Torquay health and social care co-ordinators, finalist: operational finance.

Outstanding contribution to ‘Right Care, Right Place’ support services individual - winner: Lynn Atkins, finalist: Chris Ellis, finalist: Kim Nile.

Outstanding contribution to ‘Sharing Information’ - winner: Irene Lee, finalist: Dr Richard Eve, finalist: Louise Weyman.

Outstanding contribution to ‘Prevention and Staying Well’ - winner: Healthy Lifestyles team, finalist: Hester Redfern, finalist: Covid-19 shielding hub.