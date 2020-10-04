Libraries across Torbay and Devon will be inviting book lovers to discover and rediscover all that they have to offer.

“Many people turned to reading with renewed enthusiasm during lockdown,” said Libraries Unlimited CEO Alex Kittow.

“Our staff and volunteers pulled out the stops to swap access to books, events, clubs and many of the other facilities we normally offer in our buildings to online and over the phone.

“We are pleased to say we are continuing to roll out an enhanced virtual offering as it’s been such a success but we also want to get a clear message out to people that our buildings are open, we have rigorous cleaning regimes in place, and we are welcoming people back.”

Libraries Week, from October 5 to 10, is an annual national celebration. This year’s theme, the role of public libraries in book culture, celebrates the books that are the heart and origin of libraries, as well as the ways libraries have adapted using new technology to give people access to reading, particularly during lockdown.

In Torbay, the range of events to celebrate Libraries Week include:

• for those still isolating or preferring to continue exploring their reading online, Libraries Unlimited is providing unlimited downloadable copies of The Muse by multi award-winning author Jessie Burton. ‘Virtual book club’ discussions will take place about the novel on Libraries Unlimited’s Instagram account throughout the week. Customers can download and enjoy her second novel on eBook or eAudiobook

• copies of Darkness Rising by AA Dhand have been made available throughout most Torbay libraries. Libraries Unlimited is partnering with local community support organisations to make the book available to people who might otherwise struggle to get to the library.

• On Tuesday, October 6, at 7pm there will be a special virtual author event when Natasha Randall will be in conversation with Karen Huxtable, senior supervisor for development from Exeter Library about her debut Novel Love Orange which was released on September 3 by Riverrun books.

• Activities for children will be available on Facebook throughout the week.