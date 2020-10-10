Job Entry Targeted Support (JETS) is a new £238million scheme dedicated to supporting those left jobless due to coronavirus.

Under the scheme, more support will be made available for people who claim Universal Credit to ensure they can return to work quickly.

This includes specialist advice on how they can move into growing sectors, as well as CV and interview coaching.

JETS is part of the Conservatives’ £30billion Plan for Jobs, which will create, protect and support people into jobs in the wake of coronavirus.

The JETS scheme was announced at the virtual Conservative Party Conference, at which the Prime Minister and other senior Conservatives are setting out their plans to build back better after coronavirus.

A key focus will be on retraining, with the Prime Minister recently announcing the Lifetime Job Guarantee, which will provide adults in England without an A-level or equivalent qualifications from April the opportunity to take up a free, fully-funded college course, and the Kickstart scheme, which will create thousands of new high-quality jobs for young people.

To deliver the plan, the Department for Work and Pensions is recruiting an additional 13,500 work coaches, doubling the total number to 27,000 this financial year.

Torbay’s MP Kevin Foster said: “The economic impact of the measures necessary to tackle the coronavirus have left many facing the need to re-train for a new career.

“This announcement will not only support jobseekers to access the fantastic training provided by South Devon College, but also bring a range of new, local, talent into growth areas such as photonics, social care and digital services.”