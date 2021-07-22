News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > News

Your Bay Needs You - and here are some of the jobs available

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 6:05 PM July 22, 2021    Updated: 11:09 AM July 23, 2021
Your Bay Needs You logo

Your Bay Needs You - Credit: Submitted

There is a huge array of wonderful job and apprenticeship opportunities available right now. Have a look through this selection and find your future - and help our Naturally Inspiring English Riviera solve a jobs crisis. 

South Devon College apprenticeship vacancies  
Production Chef Apprentice  
Livermead House Hotel in Torquay  
The Prince William in Brixham  
China Blue in Totnes  
The Ship Inn, Dartmouth  
The River Shack, Parry & Franklin Ltd, in Totnes  
Kings Arms Inn, Dartmouth  
WABI-SABI BAY Ltd in Paignton  
Berry Head Hotel in Brixham  
Hunters (Cornworthy) Ltd in Totnes  
For more information on apprenticeship opportunities and full job descriptions, please visit www.southdevon.ac.uk   
  
Beverley Holidays Vacancies  
Seasonal Kitchen Porters  
Reservations Team Member  
Seasonal Food & Beverage Team Members  
For more information, please visit www.beverley-holidays.co.uk/jobs/   
  
Chefshare  
Head Chef in Churston Ferrers  
Sous Chef in Teign Valley  
Junior Sous Chef in Plymouth  
Junior Sous Chef in Dartmouth  
Head Chef in Dartmoor  
Sous Chef in Shaldon  
Head Chef in Kingsbridge  
Head Chef in Paignton  
Head Chef in Dartmouth  
Chef in Torquay  
Chef de Partie in Torquay  
Commis Chef in Newton Abbot  
Commis Chef in Kingsteignton  
Sous Chef in Topsham  
Junior Sous Chef in Dartmouth  
Breakfast Chef in Dartmouth  
Commis Chef in Shaldon  
Sous Chef in Salcombe  
Sous Chef in Brixham  
Chef de Partie in Plymouth  
For more information and to view positions all over the country, please visit www.chef-recruitment.net   
In addition to these permanent positions, there are a whole range of relief positions available with Chefshare.  
  
Torbay Leisure Hotels  
Front of House Manager 
Duty Manager 
Operations Manager – Conference & Banqueting 
Food and Beverage Manager 
Room Attendants 
Lounge Cleaner 
Linen Porter 
Hotel and Night Porter 
Restaurant Supervisor 
Chefs and Kitchen Assistants 
Team Leader – TLH Aztec Bistro  
Reception Shift Leader 
Receptionist 
Restaurant Supervisor 
Restaurant Servers 
Bar Tenders 
For more information, please visit www.tlh.co.uk/recruitment   
  
Providence Group Vacancies  
Queens Hotel Paignton  
Full time Restaurant team members  
Casual Restaurant team members  
Casual Bar team members  
Full time Housekeeper  
Casual Housekeeper  
Full time Receptionist  

Headland Hotel Torquay  
Chef de Partie  
Bar Tender  
Part time Beauty Therapist  
Full time Bar team member  
Casual Bar team members  
Full time Restaurant team members  
Casual Restaurant team members  
Kitchen Porter  
Full time Housekeeper  
Casual Housekeeper  

Palace Hotel Paignton  
Bar Manager  
Bar Assistant  
Part Time Receptionist  
Casual Food & Beverage team members  

For more information, please visit www.providencehospitality.co.uk   

Torbay News

Don't Miss

Klaidi Lolos of Plymouth Argyle during the Sky Bet League 1 match between Plymouth Argyle and Sunder

Torquay United

Amazing day of transfers at Torquay United

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Seafront hotel

Famous Redcliffe Hotel sold for £4.5 million

Jim Parker

Author Picture Icon
Torquay United new home shirt

Torquay United

Torquay United unveil new kit

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Scott Piper of Torquay United during the pre season match between Torquay United and Bournemouth U23

Torquay United

Pro deals for United Academy stars

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon