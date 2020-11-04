A Torbay Hospital surgeon – and his young son – have done their bit to help tidy up a Torquay beauty spot.

Surajit Sinha and son Devanshu enlisted the help of nurses, secretaries and doctors from Torbay for the litter pick at Hope’s Nose.

They were supported by two charity organizations – Keep Britain Tidy and the Torbay Cleaner Coast initiative.

Surajit said: “We involved children as well to give them an opportunity to participate and develop an awareness about pollution problems and how important it is to keep our natural habitat intact.

The litter pickers removed 10 bags of rubbish. Surajit revealed: “We are planning to undertake more projects in future.”

And he said there were other reasons behind the clean-up mission “This project also gives an opportunity for hospital staff to get involved with the community and is also good for general mental wellbeing,” said Surajit.