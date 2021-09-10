Published: 3:00 PM September 10, 2021

Terry Manning an consort with Sir Richard and (left) Chris Knights, Building a Brighter Future Programme Director, at the AMU site - Credit: Submitted

Staff at Torbay Hospital have been speaking about the challenges they have faced working through the pandemic.

It came as they met Torbay Terry Manning and his consort on a whistle-stop tour of the hospital.

Cllr Manning and is consort were shown around the site by Sir Richard Ibbotson, Chairman of Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust. They were also able to see first-hand some of the latest building developments taking place.

The visit was limited to outdoor spaces and areas outside of hospital wards.

Cllr Manning heard from the Emergency Department team, who talked about how they have had to adapt to the unique challenges presented by COVID-19 and how the current high levels of demand experienced nationally are affecting staff and services.

Staff involved in developments such as the new expanded Acute Medicine Unit and a secure mental health unit outlined the benefits that these will bring.

Teams from the Intensive Care Unit and Ricky Grant Unit for cancer services spoke about the changes they have made due to the past 18 months and some of the challenges that they face on a day-to-day basis.

Cllr Manning recorded a video message to thank staff across the organisation.

He said: “Every team across the trust has been affected by the recent challenges including Brixham Community Hospital of which I have close connections. Staff are under a lot of emotional pressure but always had a smile on their face and were clearly very compassionate.”

Sir Richard said: “I would like to thank the Mayor and his consort for visiting. It was an absolute pleasure to be able to show them around and introduce some of our fantastic staff.

“All teams from across our organisation, in hospital and community settings, have been affected by the pandemic. Our people were able to provide a fascinating insight into the challenges of working throughout this period, and I hope that the current developments taking place on site were able to provide a glimpse into the future of health and care services in our area and the benefits these will bring to the local community.”