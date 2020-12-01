It came in the shape of a cheque for £385 from Dave Thomas, captain of Babbacombe Bowling Club.

The League has raised millions over the years for various projects at the hospital.

Like so many other charities, they have been hit badly by the pandemic with many fund-raising activities postponed or cancelled.

Dave said: “We held a Coffee Morning for our Members and decided in these uncertain times that the League of Friends would be the ideal choice to receive the money.”

Receiving the cheque on behalf of the League, Chairman Kathryn Westaway said: “We are extremely grateful to all the members of the Babbacombe Bowling Club for their generous donation made at a time when our own fund-raising activities are more or less at a standstill. A gift such as this is very welcome indeed.”