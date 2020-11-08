The latest fund-raising campaign by the Torbay Hospital League of Friends has been given a major boost – by the Buffaloes.

The Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes has handed over a cheque for £5,000 to the League who are raising funds to help fund a new emergency department at Torbay.

The RAOB is a worldwide organisation supporting not only their own members and widows but also benefiting charities at national and local levels.

Brian Packer, recently the 2019 Provincial Grand Primo for the Devonshire Province of the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes, said “Since 2005 the Devonshire Province has raised £55,550 from Provincial Grand Primo appeals and £48,000 from the 10 Lodges in this Province giving a total of over £100,000 for local and national causes.

“I chose the Torbay Hospital League of Friends as my charity because they take on projects supplying specialised equipment for clinicians and wards which will benefit all of us and because all of our local members and families may require the use of the hospital at some time or other.

“In my year as Provincial Grand Primo we raised a total of £5066.90 through prize draws social events and donations from Lodges, members, families and friends.”

Patricia Roberts, President of the League of Friends said “We are very grateful indeed to the Buffaloes for all their hard work over the last year to raise such a large sum of money for us.

“Torbay Hospital has begun work to upgrade extend and reconfigure the Emergency Department which will provide more space and treatment cubicles to maintain separation of COVID-19 and non-Covid-19 patients and maintain social distancing of staff and patients to avoid spreading infection. These funds will be put towards the provision of equipment for the new department.”

The League has raised millions of pounds for the hospital and various projects over the years.

For further information about the RAOB please contact the local secretary on devonshirepgl@gmail.com