Kevin Davies, regional manager of crematoria operator Westerligh Group, said: “Sadly, it is clear restrictions that limit the number of people attending a funeral to 30 will be with us for many more months.

“Webcasting enables people to join in the service online and it has been available for some time. Now, we sometimes have hundreds of mourners logging on for individual services and we have partnered with Obitus to upgrade and improve the technology and make it more robust and reliable.”

Torbay is one of five crematoria operated by Westerleigh Group that have had new systems installed to support funeral directors and families with the music, hymns and visual tributes they require at ceremonies.