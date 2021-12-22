Four more Covid deaths at Torbay Hospital as UK daily cases top 100,000 for first time
Published: 7:45 PM December 22, 2021
- Credit: Submitted
A further 13 Covid patients have died at Devon's hospitals – as the UK recorded more than 100,000 daily cases for the first time since the pandemic began.
Four more deaths at Torbay Hospital are included in the latest county death toll.
New data from NHS England has revealed that there were also two new deaths at Exeter’s RD&E Hospital, six at Derriford in Plymouth and one in North Devon Hospital.
A total of 353 people have now died at the RD&E from the virus, 180 at Torbay, 132 at North Devon and 324 at Derriford.
Daily figures showed that 106,122 Covid cases have been reported in the last 24-hour period – 13,000 more than the previous high on December 17.
Another 140 Covid-related deaths have also been recorded.
