The council’s children’s services department welcomed 14 ASYE newly qualified social workers in September, and launched its Learning Academy to support ongoing development.

The ambitious new Learning Academy represents a game-changing new investment in social worker professional development to help all social care staff build their professional skills and futures within children’s services, said a spokesman for the council.

Advanced social workers last week started a 12-month development programme which focuses on leadership, quality assurance, change management and supervision.

The 12-month development programme demonstrates a commitment to supporting advanced social workers with their career development.

Cllr Cordelia Law, Cabinet member for children’s services, said; “Investing in our staff is an integral part of our ongoing improvement journey.

“By giving our social workers the opportunity to develop their career with us, we are creating stability within our workforce, which not only is great for our staff and their overall morale, but it hugely benefits the children and families we work with.”

Nancy Meehan, director of children’s services, said; “By having a highly skilled and trained workforce, our children and families will receive the high quality services they deserve and have a right to expect.

“Since we launched the Learning Academy in September, it’s pleasing to see that our staff are fully embracing the learning and development opportunities.”

In addition to giving ASYE’s and advanced social worker development opportunities, team managers have recently started ‘reflective supervision and management oversight’ training.

These constructive sessions are based upon restorative and relational values and principles which are effective to social work to ensure the council continues to improve the quality of its work with children, young people and their families.

The council is currently recruiting ambitious and professional people to join its children’s services team and have a wide range of roles available.