Torbay Council pays tribute to Duke of Edinburgh

Published: 10:38 AM April 10, 2021 Updated: 11:56 AM April 10, 2021

The Union flag flies at half mast on top of Buckingham Palace after it was announced that the Duke of Edinburgh has died at the age of 99. - Credit: PA

Torbay Council has paid tribute to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, following news of his death.

The Worshipful the Mayor of Torbay, Councillor Maggi Douglas-Dunbar, said: “I would like to express my sincere condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family on hearing of the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He came across as a strong support to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal family. My thoughts are with you at this sad time.”

The Leader of the Council, Councillor Steve Darling, said: “Our thoughts are with the Queen and the Royal Family who lost her beloved husband the Duke of Edinburgh who sadly passed away at Windsor Castle.

"Throughout his life Prince Philip gave stalwart support to our monarch and country, he was a cornerstone of the nation.

"It is poignant to note that the Queen first met Prince Philip when he was at Dartmouth Royal Naval College.”

The Leader of the Independent Group, Councillor Robert Loxton, said: “I’m sorry to hear the sad news of the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. My condolences to the Royal Family.”

The Leader of Conservative Group, Councillor David Thomas, said: “Following the sad announcement of the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, the Conservative group send their sincere condolences to the Royal Family.

"Not only was he the Royal Consort he was also a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be a great loss to not just his family, but the whole of our country and Commonwealth."

As a mark of respect, Union flags on council buildings have been lowered to half-mast. An online book of condolence has been launched by the Royal Family to allow people to pay their respects to Prince Philip.