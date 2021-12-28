Former gold medal winning athlete Kriss Akabusi was the VIP guest speaker at a special Torbay awards ceremony.

Torbay Council’s Virtual School hosted The Awards for Cared for Children, celebrating the achievements of local, cared for children in an online awards ceremony.

The event was organised with support from Sound Communities on behalf of Torbay Children’s Services, with support from TDA who sponsored the trophies.

Cllr Cordelia Law, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Torbay Council said: “The awards play an important role in our journey in becoming a more Child Friendly Torbay.

"As a corporate parent, we take pride in celebrating the successes of our cared for children alongside overcoming obstacles and recognising emotional growth and awareness. Inclusivity has always been at the heart of the awards, it is so important to us that every child feels valued and acknowledged.”

Former British sprint and hurdling track and field star Kriss (MBE) said: "I engaged primarily with the event because it was an opportunity to publicly celebrate the success of cared for children. From my time as a sportsperson, I know how much of an uplift it brought to my performance when I had public acclaim and of course my first Mentor, Sgt Mackenzie did just that. I was buzzing after the event and I hope the young people were too."

Torbay Children’s Services are still currently looking for a wide range of new foster carers to care for local, vulnerable children.

If you have flexible working hours, a spare room, and a kind heart, you could become Torbay foster carer. If you would like to find out more contact Torbay Children’s Services. Telephone: 01803 207845 Email: fostering@torbay.gov.uk