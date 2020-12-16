One summed it simply by saying: “I just want to say that I’ve found everybody at Compass House amazing! You’re all working so hard under such difficult circumstances. We know how hardworking and dedicated you all are and are so grateful and appreciative that you continue to look after us.”

That great feedback is why the team has been given a top Chief Nursing Officer Silver Award.

The awards were launched in March last year to recognise individuals and teams who have excelled.

A silver badge award celebrates performance which goes above and beyond the expectations of the role.

Practice Manager Steph Tedstone nominated the team for the award earlier this year and said: “We are all proud of our amazing nursing team and think that it’s great they have been recognised nationally with this award for consistently going above and beyond for our patients and delivering such a high level of care and satisfaction.

“We are so proud that our whole nursing team have received their own individual silver badges in recognition of their ongoing outstanding work.”

The team were surprised during a meeting by Ruth May, the Chief Nursing Officer for England, who presented the awards herself via zoom.

The team consistently receive positive patient feedback and have had over 24 written compliments from patients specifically mentioning and praising the team in the last 12 months alone, as well as numerous verbal compliments recognising the outstanding care the team provide.

Some of the key achievements from the team over the past few years on top of their day to day duties include: supporting the redesign of the process for managing diabetics and leading on delivering a 12 month pre-diabetic group; visiting patients in care homes and those at home with mobility issues to administer flu vaccinations; running special flu clinics in Kinsgwear Community Hall; taking on extra duties during the pandemic, like calling shielded and vulnerable patients for support and setting up drive-in clinics for shielding patients, treating them in their car outside the centre