TLH Leisure Resort backing Torbay Needs You campaign

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 1:11 PM July 13, 2021    Updated: 11:19 AM July 16, 2021
TLH Leisure Resort

TLH Leisure Resort

Customer experience is at the heart of all hospitality businesses. As a long-established local business of over 70 years, at TLH Leisure Resort we recognise the important contribution our colleagues make in ensuring our guests receive outstanding service across our extensive range of accommodation, leisure, spa and entertainment offerings. 
Key to our success remains the diversity of skills and talent of our colleagues, most of whom we employ from the local Torbay area. 
The Covid pandemic has created challenges for all businesses up and down the country, and ensuring we have the right resources and skills is crucial for us to continue to provide the highest standards of service to our customers. 
We are pleased to be supporting the ‘Torbay Needs You’ campaign, which will help highlight the exciting opportunities we have at TLH for individuals to join our team. The campaign will also help to re-emphasise the vibrancy of businesses across the English Riviera, and which collectively make Torbay such a great place to live, to work, as well as to holiday. 

